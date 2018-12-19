 

Stranger drives elderly SA woman's Toyota back from Egypt to Cape Town

2018-12-19 15:10

Correspondent & Jenni Evans

Julia Albu, 81, and her Toyota Conquest 'Tracy', which she bought in 1997.

Julia Albu, 81, and her Toyota Conquest 'Tracy', which she bought in 1997. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A 20-minute chance encounter between a British man and an elderly South African woman led to him offering to drive her Toyota Conquest from Alexandria in Egypt to Cape Town, after she had become too ill to do so herself, the Cape Times reported.

In June last year, Julia Albu, 81, left Jakkalsfontein before dawn to start her trip to Egypt and then England to raise money for a literacy charity in her 21-year-old Toyota Conquest, News24 reported.

The plan was to drive it back herself, but she became too ill on her way back home.

According to the Cape Times, Ged Meechan, 63, started driving Albu's Toyota, named 'Tracy', from Alexandria in Egypt on November 21, and arrived at her family’s home last Sunday.

Albu, a mom to four and granny to nine, last year decided to set off on her bucket list adventure after recently losing her partner of 33 years.

Before Albu fell ill, it had been a smooth journey in style with Tracy, which had almost 400 000km on the clock.

The vehicle was souped-up in anticipation of the adventure.

'I loved the idea'

"She has been my only car and we have built up a relationship. She is the most trustworthy, wonderful car," Albu told News24 from Beaufort West last year.

Meechan and Albu reportedly met randomly in England. "I really couldn’t believe she was attempting to do (the trip), but I loved the idea."

Albu fell ill in Italy after contracting bilharzia from snails in an Ethiopian river, according to Meechan.

TRAVELLER24: #AfriTravel: This 80-year-old granny just road-tripped from Cape Town to London

Eventually, she was flown home to South Africa in July and her trusty Toyota was left behind in Italy to be shipped to Alexandria, Egypt. She planned to return to Egypt in September to complete the journey home, but wasn't able to.

After getting the necessary authorisations, Meechan drove the Toyota through Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania, Botswana, Zambia and South Africa in 26 days.

According to the Cape Times, the only problem Meecham ever encountered was a shortage of fuel. Other than that, the 1997 model was tip-top.

Albu is reportedly still in hospital after a knee replacement.

Read more on:    cape town  |  good news
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Timol family allowed to intervene in Rodrigues stay of prosecution bid

2018-12-19 14:18

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST: A look at the what made headlines in 2018
Traffic Alerts
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Tuesday, December 18 2018-12-18 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 