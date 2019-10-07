'Stressed' farmer shoots himself in Avbob parking lot

A 38-year-old farmer took his own life in the parking lot of the Avbob funeral service in Schweizer-Reneke on September 30.

According to Police spokesperson Captain Sam Tselanyane, Theo van Rooyen walked into the branch on that Monday afternoon, but staff members were busy and could not immediately assist him.

He reportedly then left a note containing family members' contact details and left the office, got into his Ford Ranger bakkie and shot himself.

Van Rooyen's brother, Rudi, told Rapport that Van Rooyen's suicide came as a surprise as he was not depressed. He reportedly had some money problems, which he kept from the family. He said his brother was probably just "stressed".

Marius du Plessis, national spokesperson of Avbob, sympathised with Van Rooyen's family. Avbob employees were reportedly receiving counselling.

Tselanyane said the incident was being investigated.

Van Rooyen was reportedly buried on Saturday.

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler

*If you or anyone you know is suicidal, call the South African Depression and Anxiety Group's suicide crisis line on 0800 567 567.