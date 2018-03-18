 

Striking Gauteng pathology workers return to duties

2018-03-18 13:42

Iavan Pijoos

(File)

(File)

Johannesburg – Striking pathology workers have returned to work following a court order, the Gauteng department of health said on Sunday.

Forensic pathology workers embarked on an unprotected strike on March 7, demanding formal training from the Department of Health.

Bodies piled up at government mortuaries across Gauteng as staff downed tools. 

Acting chief executive of the Forensic Medical Services, Dr Medupe Modisane, previously told News24 that workers wanted a formal qualification, which could impact on their remuneration.

The Germiston mortuary was the worst affected by the unprotected strike.

On Thursday, the health department applied for a court interdict against the striking workers.

The Braamfontein Labour Court ruled on Friday that all workers should return to work with immediate effect.

Gauteng health department spokesperson Lesemang Matuka said this would enable families to bury their loved ones.

"The department regrets inconveniences to families as a result of the disruptions to services. The principle of 'no work, no pay' will be implemented to all employees who embarked on unprotected industrial action across the board."

Matuka said the Health Professions Council had finalised the requirements for a formal training course.

 

