A 22-year-old South African student nabbed for allegedly trying to smuggle more than R9m in US dollars out of the country is expected back in court on Thursday.

Farooz Salem was found with bundles of US notes wrapped in a black plastic bag in her luggage at OR Tambo International Airport on September 11.

"The flight was due to leave when the officers intercepted the passenger on the flight. Initially, she denied having currency in her possession, but after further questioning, she admitted that she had a substantial amount of money in her backpack," the South African Revenue Service (SARS) said in a statement last month.

According to SARS, there was a total of $630 700 in her bag – or over R9m.

On her way to Hong Kong

Salem said the money was not hers, but could not provide proof of who it belonged to.

She claimed she was on her way to Hong Kong with the money to buy goods.

According to the court papers, the student is from Bedfordview, Ekurhuleni. Salem, who is yet to plead, is expected to reveal to the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Thursday where she got the cash from.

She is charged with contravening the Customs and Excise Act, as well as the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

It is alleged that she obtained the cash unlawfully through the proceeds of crime.

