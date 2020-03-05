 

Student sentenced to life for killing his girlfriend

2020-03-05 17:51

Kaveel Singh

A court has sentenced a man to death for killing his girlfriend.

A court has sentenced a man to death for killing his girlfriend.

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A man found guilty of shooting dead a 21-year-old Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) student was sentenced to life imprisonment in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban on Thursday.

Judge Nonpumelelo Radebe sentenced Thabani Mzolo, 23, to life imprisonment for the murder of his girlfriend, Zolile Khumalo, and an additional 25 years for the possession of an illegal firearm and another three years for the unlawful possession of three live rounds of ammunition.

Mzolo, who was dressed in a white formal shirt and pants, was all smiles as Radebe threw the book at him. He was himself a student at MUT when the murder happened.

He became known as the "Facebook killer" after he had afterwards confessed the crime on Facebook. 

The judge said: "Violence by men towards women in South Africa is escalating at alarming proportions. This calls for harsh sentences to be imposed."

Mitigation

In mitigation of sentence, Mzolo's lawyer, advocate Bonokwakhe Dlamini, said he was remorseful and had apologised to Khumalo's family.

However, prosecutor Nadira Moosa said the apology only came 18 months after the crime was committed.

"He believed he had a right to take her life because she had the audacity to terminate their relationship. The evidence, I submit, reveals the accused to be a ruthless cold-hearted killer."

Moosa said his utterances before killing Khumalo were chilling.

"His saying I can tolerate going to jail with your blood on your hands… The calm and unemotional [way] he reported to his friends while her body lay metres from him, shows he is a man who is unrepentant for what he has done."

Arrogant

Moosa said Mzolo was arrogant during the entire trial.

"He has been smiling throughout proceedings as if this trial was a minor inconvenience to him. This might have appeared to be a once-off incident, but it is serious enough to warrant a life sentence."

Moosa said his crimes were planned.

"This was not spontaneous, it was planned and calculated. In a case of this nature in as much as other factors are relevant, focus ought to be on retribution and punitive punishment."

He shot Khumalo dead on 1 May 2018 at MUT's Lonsdale residence, which is a privately leased residence in the Durban CBD.

Mzolo, took to Facebook shortly after the shooting to apparently confess to the crime.

NEXT ON NEWS24X

DEVELOPING | Ramaphosa urges SA not to panic as first case of coronavirus strikes

2020-03-05 16:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | 'Don't panic' - Ramaphosa speaks after SA confirms first case of the coronavirus
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto jackpot split two ways 2020-03-04 21:30 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 