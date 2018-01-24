Students block road at Unisa Durban

What To Read Next

Durban - More than 100 students from the world's largest university have blocked off roads in Durban's CBD, demanding the opening of a regional office.

At least 150 University of South Africa (Unisa) students blocked off Stalwart Simelane Street in the city on Wednesday, police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said.

"There have been no injuries thus far, but the roads have been blocked off by bricks and stones. It appears that students are protesting around the registration processes."

Zwane said there had been no serious damage to property.

"Police are on scene and monitoring the situation."

Unisa spokesperson Martin Ramotshela said: "Colleagues in Durban have confirmed the incident on Stalwart Simelane.

"I have brought the matter to the attention of executive management for urgent attention. The students are apparently demanding the immediate opening of our regional centre on Stalwart Simelane."

