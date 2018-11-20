 

Stun grenades fired as police, Bo-Kaap residents clash over blocked crane

2018-11-20 16:17

Christina Pitt and GroundUp

Bo-Kaap residents protest against high-rise buildings (Christina Pitt, News24)

Bo-Kaap residents protest against high-rise buildings (Christina Pitt, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

WATCH: Bakkie careens down Bo-Kaap hill, narrowly misses woman

2018-11-02 11:47

A woman narrowly escaped injury as a bakkie came careening down a hill in the Bo-Kaap. Video footage of the incident surfaced online recently. WATCH.WATCH

Police used stun grenades in an attempt to disperse a group of protesting Bo-Kaap residents, many of them elderly, who attempted to block a developer's crane from entering the area.

The residents took to the streets on Tuesday morning to block a crane belonging to Blok developers during a protest aimed at highlighting ongoing gentrification in the neighbourhood.

A court interdict was granted in July preventing community members from doing anything perceived to be damaging to the development.

In the afternoon, public order police and many of the protesters clashed following the crane's on-and-off attempts to gain access to the area.

Videos on social media show police clashing with community members before two flash bangs go off. At least four people had been arrested, GroundUp has reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, the protesters blocked Buitengracht Street multiple times when the crane, accompanied by guards from security company PPA, arrived.

Some protesters laid down in front of the crane, destined for a construction site on Lion Street. 

"I was removed from District Six by the government and I will not be moved by the developers in Bo-Kaap," elderly resident Fouzia Ahmed said.

"Remember there is an interdict against the community. The judge ruled that the crane has the right to come in. We are protesting silently because we do not want this crane to come in. They have not given us the right to say what we want to say. It is important that we show the developers that we don't want high-rise buildings in our community."

Abdia De Costa, 92, said she felt it was her duty to protect her community.

Court interdict

"I am a senior in this area and I am very sentimental about this area, so if any change – or if anything should happen – I would be very sad.

"If there is going to be any change, our people will disappear and new people will come in. Our community is a strong one and very loyal."

During their demonstration, protesters took issue with the PPS security guards armed with airsoft guns.

"The security company accompanied them, but this security company is only meant to secure the Blok premises," De Costa told News24.

"They came here in the streets to intimidate our elders and all the people here are concerned residents," he charged.

'They are here illegally'

Resident and member of Bo-Kaap Collective Shafwaan Loubscher explained that as residents saw it, the developers were in their neighbourhood illegally.

He claimed there was not enough consultation between the developers and the community. Some community members were aware of the development, but not all of them.

"We approached them for traffic plans, safety plans, permits to deliver – they couldn't produce any of it. Once again, they are here 'illegally' – trespassing in our narrow roads and just doing as they please."

A Blok project manager was on the scene recording footage of the protest.

He referred News24 to Blok for comment but confirmed that there was an interdict against the community and that he was merely collecting evidence of the events taking place.

The crane then left the scene and traffic on Buitengracht Street resumed.

When News24 contacted Blok, it was referred to the company's legal representatives at law firm Norton Rose Fulbright.

Efforts to contact Blok's lawyers at Norton Rose Fulbright were also unsuccessful.

Bo-Kaap residents protest against high-rise buildi

Bo-Kaap residents protest against high-rise buildings (Christina Pitt, News24)

Bo-Kaap residents protest against high-rise buildi

Bo-Kaap residents protest against high-rise buildings (Christina Pitt, News24)

Bo-Kaap residents protest against high-rise buildi

Bo-Kaap residents protest against high-rise buildings (Christina Pitt, News24)

Read more on:    cape town  |  protests

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'One settler, one bullet' slogan is divisive - UCT vice-chancellor

28 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Julius Malema addresses the crowd outside #StateCaptureInquiry
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, November 17 2018-11-17 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

HSE Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

IT Manager (contract)

Cape Town CBD
Communicate Cape Town IT
R330 000.00 - R458 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 