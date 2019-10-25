 

Submerged shacks, power outages and flooded roads as heavy rains hits Cape Town

2019-10-25 17:13

Tammy Petersen

Flooding was reported in areas across the Western Cape, including Hanover Park. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Submerged shacks, power outages and flooded roads have been reported across Cape Town after heavy overnight downpours which continued relentlessly into Friday.

City of Cape Town disaster risk management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said flooding had been reported at informal settlements in Khayelitsha, Mfuleni and Lwandle.

"These areas are currently being assessed by disaster risk management officials. The informal settlements department will also make an assessment to see how they can assist," she said.

On Friday afternoon, storm-related power outages were experienced in Plumstead, Wynberg, Wetton, Lotus River, Townsend Estate, Rocklands, Fish Hoek, Strandfontein, Green Point, Plumstead, Gugulethu, Kalk Bay, Philippi and Highlands Estate.

Powell said blocked drains in Ravensmead, Uitsig, Parow, Bonteheuwel, Goodwood, Penhill, Wynberg and Eerste River resulted in flooding.

"The transport department is busy clearing the stormwater system to expedite the drainage of the flood water," she said.

Residents were asked to direct non-emergency service requests to the City's call centre on 0860 103 089. The public emergency communication centre can be contacted on 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline.

On Thursday, ahead of the inclement weather, Powell said disaster risk management had consulted with role-players, including the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) and City of Cape Town officials, to open community halls to house people if there is a need for accommodation.

Overnight, a roof was damaged by strong winds in Kirstenbosch.

On Friday morning, severe flooding was reported in Halt Road, Elsies River.

Motorists drove over traffic islands and pavements to avoid the rainwater which, in parts, rose above tyre-height.

Traffic services spokesperson Richard Coleman said at 12:30 that there were several road closures, including in Halt Road, between 9th Avenue and Rohm Road (both directions); Vlei Street, at Voortrekker Road in Bellville; and Frans Conradie Drive, east at Tallent Road.

