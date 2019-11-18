Suggestive photos of children in 'wrestling' poses sold for up to R1 500 by Bronkhorstspruit man - report

A karate and wrestling coach from Bronkhorstspruit has been selling picture sets of young children in a variety of "wrestling" poses on the internet for as much as R1 500, according to reports.

In the pictures, boys and girls in their preteens and teens can be seen in a number of suggestive poses, with tags such as "schoolboy", "body scissors", "crucifix pins", "schoolgirl pins", "strangling" and "boy dominating girl".

On Sunday, Rapport carried a report about a website that hosts thousands of picture sets that are being sold by one, Neville Randall, who has been coaching children at his club in the rural town since 2000.

Clients can also reportedly order bespoke picture sets with the children of their choice.

News24 has seen a plethora of sets in which young children engage in staged fights. One page is dedicated to "boy vs girl" pictures, in which boys and girls can be seen fighting and dominating each other. In one picture, a girl chains a boy to a wooden pole, while in another, a boy holds a teenage girl in a strangle grip, on the floor, from behind, while forcing her legs apart.

According to Rapport, child services authorities cannot intervene as no crime has been committed and the children's parents consented to the pictures. The paper also reported that the children got paid for their efforts.

'So hot'

Rapport traced some of the pictures to a Facebook page belonging to one, Aaron Lautner. His page contains pictures of wrestling children, with some pictures bearing the "Fighting Kids" watermark and website address.

Some of the comments are sexually suggestive.

Michael Tovar commented: "2 on 1 that is what i want. Soooo hot (sic)."

Someone called Still Mike wrote: "want some one to hold me and take fully advantage of me (sic)."

Randall did not respond to Rapport's questions regarding the sexual nature of the photographs.

Instead, he reportedly said the sessions were "innocent" and were used to teach self-defence techniques. According to his website, the children were being remunerated for participating in photo sessions or DVD recordings so that they could buy clothes, computers or bicycles.

Rapport spoke to parents who reacted with shock to the sexual undertones of the comments.

Theuns Vorster, a local attorney, reportedly submitted a draft statement about the activities at the club to the police in 2016, but the investigation led to nothing.

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler



