 

Sun City open for business as clean-up operations continue after devastating storm

2018-12-16 20:27

Alex Mitchley

Flash floods wreaked havoc at the Sun City holiday destination. (Supplied)

Mop up operations are underway at the Sun City Resort after a massive storm wreaked havoc, leading to visitors being evacuated on Saturday afternoon.

A hail storm, which also lead to subsequent flash floods, hit the North West region of the Pilanesberg and surrounding areas around 16:30 on Saturday. It resulted in substantial damages to hotel rooms, vehicles and other buildings at Sun City.

News24 previously reported that day visitors were immediately evacuated and bused away from badly affected areas.

Clean-up operations

In a statement released on Sunday, Sun International said that mopping-up operations are well underway at hotels across the Sun City Resort.

"The Cabanas have been the easiest to deal with as the floors are tiled. Clearing storm damage in rooms at the Soho Hotel will take longer as the carpets have become water-logged," Sun International said.

"The Casino was unaffected by the storm and restaurants at the Cabanas, Soho Hotel and the Cascades Hotel are all operating normally."

Sun International added that while the hotel pools remain shut as they were affected by mud slides and will need to be thoroughly cleaned, the Soho pool is operational.

"Sun City management would like to thank guests for their understanding and patience under these trying conditions."

"We would also like to pay special tribute to our staff for the extraordinary effort they have made, and are continuing to make, to get Sun City back to operating normally. Their effort has been outstanding."

One holiday maker, Roderick Damons, who was staying at the Sun City Resort, told News24 on Saturday that that watched the scene unfold from a balcony as bathers were evacuated from the Valley of Waves at about 15:30, shortly before the storm landed.

The Capetonian added that after the storm, most of the restaurants were closed except for Mugg and Bean, where most of the guest lined up to get something to eat.

Sun International added that guests are not being turned away following the storm, but are being asked to check their booking with their particular hotel at Sun City before coming through.

