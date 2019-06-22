Sunday's weather: The storm moves east

Gale force winds of up to 62 km/h are expected between Plettenberg Bay and East London on Sunday and heavy rain leading to localised flooding is expected between Plettenberg Bay and Cape St. Francis, the South African Weather Service says.

The storm that wreaked havoc over the Cape Town Metropole, the Boland and Winelands has moved on and the rest of the country can expect a cold but calm day.

The weather in your region:

Gauteng: Fine and cool.

Mpumalanga: Fine and cold to cool but warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Warm in the Lowveld and Limpopo Valley, otherwise fine and cool.

North West: Cold in the central parts, otherwise fine and cool.

Free State: Cool in the north east, otherwise fine and cold, but partly cloudy in the south from the afternoon.

Northern Cape: Morning fog patches expected over the southern parts where it will be cloudy, otherwise fine and cool to cold, but partly cloudy in the south. The wind along the coast will be Light to moderate south easterly.

Western Cape: Cloudy with fog and mist patches in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.The wind along the coast will be Light to moderate south easterly, but light to moderate westerly along the south coast, becoming light and variable.

The western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cold with isolated morning showers and rain, but scattered along the coast and adjacent interior. The wind along the coast will be Moderate westerly west of Oyster Bay, otherwise strong to gale force southwesterly moderating from the west.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine in the east at first, otherwise cloudy and cold with isolated showers in the southwest.The wind along the coast will be Fresh to strong westerly, reaching near gale to gale force, moderating overnight.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning mist patches in the east, otherwise Fine and cool to warm but cold in the south-west. The wind along the coast will be Moderate northerly in the north, otherwise south-westerly spreading to the north by late morning.

The weather in your city: