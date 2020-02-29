Sunday's weather | Thundershowers, heat expected

Severe thunderstorms are expected over parts of the Northern Cape, Eastern Cape and Free State, according to data provided by the South African Weather Service.



The weather in your region:

In Gauteng, you can expect it to be cloudy and cool with isolated evening showers and thundershowers.

You can expect morning fog patches in Mpumalanga along the escarpment where it will be cold. Otherwise it will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the Lowveld.

It will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme south of Limpopo.

Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected in the North West, but it will be isolated in the north-east with cloudy to cool weather.

The Free State will have cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Look out for morning fog along the coast in the Northern Cape, but otherwise hot and warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the western parts.

In the Western Cape, you can expect warm weather along the south coast, otherwise fine and hot to very hot. It will become partly cloudy over the eastern interior with isolated afternoon and evening thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be moderate north-westerly along the west coast, otherwise fresh south-easterly but strong between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine along the coast and adjacent interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated thundershowers but scattered in the north-east. The wind along the coast will be light north-easterly becoming fresh to strong easterly in the afternoon but light southerly west of Oyster Bay.

In the eastern half of the province you can expect the weather to be fine along the coast and adjacent interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated thundershowers but scattered in the north. The wind along the coast will be light north-easterly but fresh to strong in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal weather is expected to be partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers over the western parts. The wind along the coast will be gentle south-easterly north of Mandeni in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh north-easterly.

- Compiled by Duncan Alfreds

