'Superheroes' bid farewell to Cape Town boy who was shot dead by dad

Little Dylan Neethling's friends dressed up as superheroes for the 7-year-old's funeral service and formed a guard of honour outside the Parow-Panorama Dutch Reformed Church on Monday, just over a week after his father killed him.

The Grade 1 pupil was shot dead by his dad Johan Neethling, 69, who then turned the gun on himself in their Panorama home.

Neethling was estranged from his wife, Nandia Neethling, 38.

An inquest and murder docket was opened following the incident.

Described as a ray of sunshine by his Grade R teacher Mieke van der Merwe, she said the little boy had a vivid imagination and told stories which made her laugh out loud, Netwerk24 reported.

She said she once asked Dylan what superpower he would like and he replied he would have liked the ability to fly.

Van der Merwe said the boy was now "flying among the angels", making them the "happiest they have ever been".

Noël James, Dylan's Grade 1 teacher, said she would always remember the pupil's last day at school – Spring Day. He had worn his yellow Batman T-shirt, she recalled.

According to the publication, James said Dylan never complained and described him as someone who radiated love and happiness and was "incredibly loving".

After Dylan’s murder, Panorama Primary School sent condolences to Dylan's family on Facebook.

"Today we are very sad to be saying goodbye to a beautiful boy. Your unexpected death is a huge loss for us. We thank the Lord for the great privilege to have had Dylan be part of the Panorama family. Rest in the arms of our Heavenly Father. Till we meet again."

A number of parents and well-wishers shared their commiserations on the post.

- Compiled by Tammy Petersen