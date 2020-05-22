Superheroes need help too: Health workers in plea for protective gear

Health and emergency workers are on the frontline of the Covid-19 war, but there have been reports that many go into battle with inadequate personal protective equipment. Nationally, hundreds have been infected. We investigated the situation on the ground in Ekurhuleni.

While the country braces itself for a Covid-19 infection peak, emergency workers and primary healthcare nurses are urgently calling for the City of Ekurhuleni to provide adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) amid fears of contracting and transmitting the virus.



Government ambulance services and clinics are the first points of call for medical attention for residents in informal settlements and townships, but an amaBhungane investigation suggests many healthcare workers in Ekurhuleni do not have adequate PPE and even lack basic equipment to perform their duties.

The call for the provision of PPE comes as Health Minister Zweli Mkhize earlier this month confirmed that at that stage, 511 healthcare workers from across the country had tested positive for Covid-19.

This number appears to have grown as the media, over the past two weeks, reported several incidents where hospitals and clinics had to shut down after nurses tested positive.

Four townships in Ekurhuleni are emerging as hot spots for Covid-19 infections, according to a presentation by Gauteng Premier David Makhura on 14 May.

The presentation showed the infection rate was steadily increasing in Kathorus, KwaThema, Tembisa and Ivory Park.

Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina has chastised owners of private shops for not providing protection, noting: "It is unacceptable that some frontline workers have still not been provided with PPE during the national lockdown.

"Essential services cannot be provided to middle class citizens at the expense and safety of workers."

However, sources within the emergency services called on Masina to "look in his backyard".

The sources, who did not want to be named for fear of victimisation, said complaints relating to equipment shortages were raised even before the Covid-19 outbreak.

Ekurhuleni spokesperson Themba Gadebe told amaBhungane the necessary PPE had been provided for all personnel and vehicles as per operational requirements.

The municipality provides ambulances services on behalf of the Gauteng Department of Health on an agency basis and is required to supply PPE and other tools of the trade.

Gadebe even forwarded a video, which is also circulating on WhatsApp showing two types of PPE provided to paramedics.

However, a paramedic amaBhungane interviewed said this video was misleading and did not reflect the situation on the ground. "This is a show-off for the media… In Ekurhuleni, you sign for everything that is issued to you. I did not sign for any PPE uniform except for the one mask and pair of gloves to use for my four-day shift … so they must tell us who did they give it to, it is not us, not even at station level," he said. "From that demonstration on the video, we don't have goggles and we certainly don't wear double gloves, [and] there are limited aprons. We were never given a demonstration on the PPE suit. Most of the stations were given a maximum of three and they were all in one size," said another paramedic. AmaBhungane has also seen a group chat where paramedics from various stations stated the PPE shown on the video had not been given to them. One message read: "We had one thermometer and nayo [it is also] malfunctioning so we took it back and now we have 0." "I only have one and it doesn't have batteries," read another message. Click to see the graph in high resolution.

The shortage of PPE for healthcare workers was also raised by public sector unions.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union and the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa sounded the alarm early in April, saying frontline workers, especially in clinics and rural areas, were complaining about having little or no protective gear.