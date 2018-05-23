 

Supra Mahumapelo expected to finally resign on Wednesday

2018-05-23 09:24

Mahlatse Mahlatse

North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo (File, Netwerk24)

Embattled North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo is expected to finally tender his resignation on Wednesday.

News24 has learnt that Mahumapelo will officially submit the letter to the speaker of the North West legislature, following a media briefing by ANC secretary general Ace Magashule, which is scheduled for noon.

The ANC earlier released an alert, saying that Magashule will brief the media "on the developments" in the troubled province.

Mahumapelo's expected resignation follows a meeting between the party’s officials and the provincial leadership on Monday.

"The provincial working committee was asking the ANC leadership: 'why don’t you speak to us as a structure when discussing Mahumapelo because he did not put himself there'," a source who attended the meeting said.

Mahumapelo was expected to tender his resignation two weeks ago. However, at the last minute he presided over a meeting of the provincial executive committee around his future. He instead went on special leave and appointed an acting premier.

The ANC's national executive committee was previously expected to discuss his fate when it meets this weekend. 

The North West province has been placed under the administration of the national government, after President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed an interministerial committee (IMC) to investigate issues of governance in the province.

The IMC was appointed following after violent protests broke out in the province, with residents calling for Mahuampelo to go.

