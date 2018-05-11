Supra Mahumapelo insists there's 'nothing untoward' about reserve MPL list

A reserve list of ANC members of the provincial legislature (MPLs) in the North West has been described by some as a move by embattled Premier Supra Mahumapelo to try and exert some control over who should succeed him.

The North West ANC submitted the list amid speculation that there would be changes to provincial structures.

The North West gazette, published on Tuesday, shows a submission of seven names.

On the revised list are OJ Tselapedi, Abram Mudau, Mantwa Kasale, Rebecca Seema, Gerald Modise, Solly Malete and Mike Khauoe.

The list represents potential replacements should any of the 23 members of the ANC caucus be removed or resign.

"This is a simple reserve list. No one is being removed," said Mahumapelo to News24.

Claims that Zakes Tolo is being blocked

The premier added there was nothing untoward about the list.

"According to the Electoral Act, provinces have to submit amended lists in May every year," he said.

But some MPLs said Mahumapelo knew none of them would step down should they ever be asked to.

"I will not be told what to do by a corrupt individual," one MPL told News24.

The MPL said the move was a bid to block ANC veteran Zakes Tolo's ascendancy to premiership.

Tolo is the preferred candidate to replace Mahumapelo, with backing from some members of the Revolutionary Council, the SACP and the South African National Civic Organisation in the platinum-rich province.

Violent protests

Pressure has been mounting on Mahumapelo to step down as premier of the province.

He had confirmed to the media on Tuesday evening that he was resigning, only to do an about-turn the following day. He announced on Wednesday that he was taking a leave of absence after the provincial executive committee (PEC) of the North West rejected his resignation.

Finance MEC Wendy Nelson was then sworn in as acting premier.

The province has been rocked by violent protests as residents and ANC members called for Mahumapelo's removal as premier and as chairperson of the political party. They also want his entire PEC dissolved.

Tselapedi was, according to some sources, Mahumapelo's chosen replacement when he initially announced his resignation. However, some within the PEC had been against Tselapedi's ascendancy as he had previously faced serious allegations of corruption when he served as the province's education MEC.

Mudau was booted out of Parliament last year to make way for disgraced former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe, whose short stint in the National Assembly was sponsored by the North West ANC.

Legal options

A source in the ANC said the party's secretary general Ace Magashule had also offered one of Mahumapelo's former allies, China Dodovu, a place on the list.

"When they met with him and OJ, they said they would put them in the legislature. I saw OJ was on the list, but I know China has still not heard from the party," said the ANC member.

"We are not surprised, he is going to do everything in his powers to block any progress in bringing change," said the Revolutionary Council's Thato Magogodi.

He said the council had briefed lawyers to look into the matter and seek ways to reverse the decision by the ANC in the province.

Another list that has been doing the rounds is one that contains the names of ANC MPLs who could possibly be asked to stop serving in their current positions.

Among those on the list are Raymond Elisha, Wendy Matsemela, Madoda Sambatha, Duma Ndleleni, Motlalepule Rantsho, Mahlakeng Mahlakeng and Boitumelo Molia.

Those mentioned on this list are understood to have previously had a difficult relationship with Mahumapelo. Sambatha was fired by the premier as the MEC for public works last year.

Some on the list are also believed to be at odds with Mahumapelo because of their support for Cyril Ramaphosa during his bid to become leader of the ANC. Mahumapelo backed Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma in that contest.