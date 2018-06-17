 

Supra must 'pay back' Denel money for son's bursary - DA

2018-06-17 14:03

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

Supra Mahumapelo announces his 'early retirement' as North West premier. (Mahlatse Mahlase, News24)

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the North West has welcomed the decision to investigate those responsible for awarding a R1m bursary to the son of the former premier, Supra Mahumapelo, as well as the allocation of a tender to his brother.

"The former premier must put his money where his mouth is and pay back the money his son received, as promised during a public meeting, as well as in the Provincial Legislature, earlier this year," said DA North West provincial leader Joe McGluwa.

"The ANC should work responsibly with the people's money and we urge Denel to conclude this matter as soon as possible."

McGluwa said it was imperative to also hold Denel's former CEO Zwelakhe Ntshepe, and board chairperson Daniel Mantsha, who resigned, accountable for the apparent "shady dealings" that went down at Denel under their watch.

"Furthermore, we strongly feel that education is one of the cornerstones of our society and should be used to empower the people of North West – especially the poor. This bursary could have enriched the lives of honourable recipients," he said.

McGluwa said R1m could have created a future for at least 15 students, enrolled full-time for three years at a local university.

"We, as the DA, want to create a society where the child of a domestic worker can have the opportunity to become a surgeon.

"Clearly, being the premier did not put Supra, nor his son, in a position where they had to rely on the people's money to further his son's studies or career," said McGluwa.

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
