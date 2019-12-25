Surfer dies at Cape St Francis

A group of surfers’ spirited attempt to save one of their own failed when a regular at Seal Point in Cape St Francis died on Christmas Day, the National Sea Rescue Institute confirmed on Wednesday.

NSRI St Francis Bay station commander Sara Jane Smith said its duty crew was activated following multiple calls of a surfer appearing to be in difficulty at about 16:20 on Christmas Day.

A rescue team, duty doctor, a private ambulance, emergency medical services, lifeguards and police responded to the scene, where it was found that a local man, a regular surfer in the area, had washed onto rocks after appearing to be in difficulty in the surf from unknown causes, Smith said in a statement.

"A group of local young surfers had rescued the man from the rocks and had him on the shore. CPR efforts commenced and [they] were joined by a private doctor, who happened to be there at the time, an NSRI duty doctor, NSRI medics, lifeguards and paramedics."

Despite extensive efforts to resuscitate him, the surfer was declared dead.

"The body of the man has been taken into the care of the Government Health Forensic Pathology Services. Police have opened an inquest docket."

