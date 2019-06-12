Survival of murdered Durbanville teacher's husband 'a miracle'

The husband of slain Cape Town school teacher Helga van Wyk is still under intensive care in hospital after fighting off an intruder that killed his wife at their Durbanville home, a family member said on Wednesday.

"It is a miracle, none of his organs got touched," said Tarkastad magistrate Jo Els, after the attack on his daughter's in-laws on Monday.

"His condition is stable," said Els, who is preparing to drive to Cape Town after his magisterial commitments delayed his journey to be with the family.

He said that Johann van Wyk was stabbed at least five times, and Helga was stabbed in the chest before she died.

On realising his wife was dead, covered in blood, Van Wyk apparently managed to drive himself to a nearby medical facility.

It is understood that Helga was found dead in the house by her son Schalk.

Els said Schalk was still very upset, because he was close to his mother, but had received counselling.

The school Helga taught at was gutted by the news.

"A warm-hearted and motherly figure to all at Monument Park High, we are all feeling the tremendous loss of her absence," a Facebook post read.

The school had declined an invitation to comment on Tuesday, but in the post said: "Our condolences and prayers go out to her family during this incredibly difficult time. We request that the public keep the family in prayer, particularly praying for the recovery of Mr Johann van Wyk."

They also asked for privacy for the family, and for the school.

Els said his daughter Kiara, who is also a school teacher in Durbanville, said they had been surrounded by love from family, friends and people offering condolences.

"She told me, 'it's absolutely marvellous how people just come and support and hug'."

And, bringing smiles when they need it most is the young couple's toddler son, who for now is blissfully unaware that his beloved granny is dead, and grandpa is very sore in hospital.

"He is playful, and joyous, and he just uplifts everybody," said Els.

However, the family is expecting that in a while their little man will start asking: "Where's granny?"

"They will have to cross that bridge when they come to it."

A memorial service will be held on Friday at the school in Kraaifontein where Van Wyk taught.

The family is also planning a private service, possibly at one of Helga's favourite places to visit.

Els said she had loved nothing better than to just sit on the grass at this venue in the countryside, with children playing and people chatting.