 

Survival of murdered Durbanville teacher's husband 'a miracle'

2019-06-12 18:15

Jenni Evans

Slain Cape Town school teacher Helga van Wyk. (Facebook)

Slain Cape Town school teacher Helga van Wyk. (Facebook)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The husband of slain Cape Town school teacher Helga van Wyk is still under intensive care in hospital after fighting off an intruder that killed his wife at their Durbanville home, a family member said on Wednesday. 

"It is a miracle, none of his organs got touched," said Tarkastad magistrate Jo Els, after the attack on his daughter's in-laws on Monday. 

"His condition is stable," said Els, who is preparing to drive to Cape Town after his magisterial commitments delayed his journey to be with the family. 

He said that Johann van Wyk was stabbed at least five times, and Helga was stabbed in the chest before she died.

On realising his wife was dead, covered in blood, Van Wyk apparently managed to drive himself to a nearby medical facility. 

It is understood that Helga was found dead in the house by her son Schalk.

Els said Schalk was still very upset, because he was close to his mother, but had received counselling.

The school Helga taught at was gutted by the news.

"A warm-hearted and motherly figure to all at Monument Park High, we are all feeling the tremendous loss of her absence," a Facebook post read.

The school had declined an invitation to comment on Tuesday, but in the post said: "Our condolences and prayers go out to her family during this incredibly difficult time. We request that the public keep the family in prayer, particularly praying for the recovery of Mr Johann van Wyk."

They also asked for privacy for the family, and for the school.

Els said his daughter Kiara, who is also a school teacher in Durbanville, said they had been surrounded by love from family, friends and people offering condolences.

"She told me, 'it's absolutely marvellous how people just come and support and hug'."

And, bringing smiles when they need it most is the young couple's toddler son, who for now is blissfully unaware that his beloved granny is dead, and grandpa is very sore in hospital.

"He is playful, and joyous, and he just uplifts everybody," said Els.

However, the family is expecting that in a while their little man will start asking: "Where's granny?"

"They will have to cross that bridge when they come to it." 

A memorial service will be held on Friday at the school in Kraaifontein where Van Wyk taught. 

The family is also planning a private service, possibly at one of Helga's favourite places to visit. 

Els said she had loved nothing better than to just sit on the grass at this venue in the countryside, with children playing and people chatting.

Read more on:    durbanville  |  murder  |  teacher
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mkhwebane clarifies decision to scrap Gupta landing probe

51 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Half a million bonanza for Daily Lotto player 2019-06-11 21:44 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 