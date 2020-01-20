 

Suspect arrested following brutal murder of mother and daughter in North West

2020-01-20 09:05

Sesona Ngqakamba

(Gallo Images)

Just a week after the brutal murder of a North West mother and her daughter in Lesetlheng Section in Hebron near Ga-Rankuwa, police have arrested a 45-year-old suspect for the alleged double murder.

The suspect was arrested on Saturday afternoon at around 14:00.

The bodies of a woman, 68, and her daughter, 34, were found lying in pools of blood on the previous Saturday, January 11, News24 reported.

It is believed that the mother had earlier fetched house keys from another daughter, aged 29, who was at work.

Bodies found in dining room, bath

When the younger daughter arrived home at around 17:00, she realised that the kitchen's security gate and wooden door were broken.

She then found her mother's body in the dining room, and her sister's body in the bath.

Items worth R25 000 were also stolen from the home.

Police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh said the suspect would appear before the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrate's Court on Monday, facing charges of murder and house robbery.

North West provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, has congratulated the team on the arrest, saying police would ensure those committing crime are tracked down and arrested.

