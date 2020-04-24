 

Suspect arrested for allegedly defrauding 2 families of food parcels during lockdown

2020-04-24 21:28

Alex Mitchley

(iStock)

A 33-year-old suspect was arrested in the Northern Cape on Thursday after two people were allegedly defrauded of food parcels that were subsequently given to someone else during the lockdown.

According to the Hawks, the two victims, from different households, were told to sign for the food parcels which would be delivered at a later stage.

However, the food parcels, which are worth an estimated R900 each, never arrived.

READ | Lockdown: Allegations of officials hoarding food parcels disgusting - Ramaphosa

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said they arrested the suspect after acting on information that they were redirected to unknown persons instead of the identified households. 

The suspect has been charged with fraud and is expected to appear in the Jan Kempdorp Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

"The Hawks appeal to the public to report to their nearest police stations any corruption that they witness or experience during this time," Mulaudzi added.

Read more on:    coronavirus  |  crime  |  lockdown
