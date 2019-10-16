 

Suspect arrested for allegedly raping Grade R pupil who later died in hospital

2019-10-16 21:46

Ntwaagae Seleka

SA is facing a crisis when it comes to rape, gender-based violence and femicide. (Sthembiso Lebuso, City Press)

SA is facing a crisis when it comes to rape, gender-based violence and femicide. (Sthembiso Lebuso, City Press)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A 35-year-old suspect has been arrested for allegedly raping a Grade R pupil in Limpopo who later succumbed to her injuries in hospital.

Six-year-old Boitumelo Matsekoleng was a pupil at Baithudi Mohlahledi Primary School.

She sustained serious injuries after being raped two weeks ago in Serageng village, Nebo, and died in hospital on Tuesday. 

Limpopo Social Development MEC Nkakareng Rakgoale expressed shock upon hearing the news.

"The continuing incidents of rape and abuse of women and children are indeed robbing the country of its future.

"We are seeing some perpetrators of gender-based violence out there deliberately ignoring our urgent messages during crime prevention awareness campaigns to stop these heinous acts.

"We are using the campaigns to spread messages about the danger and effects of gender-based violence and other criminal activities. I'm devastated by Boitumelo's death.

"Our social workers who have been with the family since the incident was reported will continue to provide psycho-social services to the victim's family," said Rakgoale.

The suspect is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

Read more on:    polokwane  |  rape
NEXT ON NEWS24X

PIC: R9m worth of counterfeit goods seized in Joburg raid, suspect arrested

42 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | State capture inquiry to hear more testimony from former Free State MEC on Estina dairy farm
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 21:36 PM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Goodwood 21:30 PM
Road name: N7 Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One player strikes it lucky 45 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 