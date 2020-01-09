 

Suspect arrested in connection with murder of Northern Cape cop

2020-01-09 15:56

Sesona Ngqakamba

SAPS (Nielen de Klerk)

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a Northern Cape police officer whose body was found in Lennertsville, Keimoes, on Wednesday morning.

Constable Stephano Nico Visagie, 28, was visiting a friend and had apparently decided to spend the night, police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said.

He was found on the bed with a stab wound to the chest at around 05:40 on Wednesday.

Naidoo said investigators worked around the clock on the case, resulting in the arrest of the 35-year-old suspect in Krugersdorp. The suspect is expected to appear in the Keimoes Magistrate’s Court on Monday and faces a charge of murder.

The murder of the constable caused a stir among residents of Keimoes and Upington who then took to the streets protesting and calling for the killer to be arrested.

Police have urged the community to be calm and allow the investigation to get underway.

"People are also cautioned that no form of violence will be tolerated. Thus far, at least 23 people have been arrested. Eight who are minors have been released while the other 15 are appearing in the Keimoes court today on a charge of public violence," said Naidoo.

National Police Commissioner General Khehla John Sitole has applauded the cops working on the case for the swift arrest.

