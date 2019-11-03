Suspect charged with murder after Graaff-Reinet woman found dead outside her house

A suspect has been charged with robbery and murder after a woman was found dead outside her Graaff-Reinet house on Sunday, her body wrapped in a blanket.



The 32-year-old man will appear in the Graaff-Reinet Magistrate's Court on Monday after he was found in possession of the woman's belongings.

The police responded to a call from a Santaville resident and found Julian Lukas, 63, wrapped in a blanket outside her home, spokesperson Captain Bradley Rawlinson said in a statement.

"The Graaff-Reinet police immediately responded to information and arrested a 32-year-old man in Santaville, Graaff-Reinet, and recovered property that belonged to Lukas, which were found in the possession of the suspect."

An autopsy will be conducted to determine Lukas' cause of death as the police did not find any visible injuries on her body.