 

Suspect found with police firearm and bulletproof vest at road block

2019-12-29 14:05
A suspect is expected in court for impersonating a police officer. (SAPS)

A suspect is expected in court for impersonating a police officer. (SAPS)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A 28-year-old suspect is facing charges of impersonating a police officer after he was nabbed at a roadblock near the Moutse Magistrate's Court in Limpopo on Saturday evening.

Officers found a stolen police firearm, 43 9mm rounds of ammunition, two grenades, police handcuffs, a police reflector jacket and a bulletproof vest when they searched the suspect's white Volkswagen Polo.

Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the man was netted during a joint operation conducted by the Groblersdal Cluster and the Traffic Police.

"The suspect, who initially resisted arrest, will be profiled to possibly link him with serious crimes that were committed in the area or elsewhere. The firearm that was recovered, was reported stolen at Dullstroom police station in Mpumalanga in June 2019," Mojapelo said.

READ | Alleged gang boss to stand trial with former cops in guns-to-gangs case - report

He is also facing charges of theft of a police firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, an SAPS bulletproof vest and resisting arrest.

The Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has commended all law enforcement officers who were involved in this operation. He has instructed that the suspect be subjected to an intense verifications to determine any linkages and possible accomplices.

The man is expected to appear in Moutse Magistrate's Court soon. Mojapelo said police investigations are continuing.

- compiled by Vanessa Banton

Read more on:    polokwane  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Baby found dead, police to investigate

2019-12-29 12:42

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
WATCH | Mom speaks out after chilling footage goes viral of man 'snatching' toddler from trolley in Durban mall
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Muizenberg 09:46 AM
Road name: Main Road

Camps Bay 09:45 AM
Road name: Victoria Road

More traffic reports
One Daily Lotto player scores R300 000! 2019-12-28 21:19 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 