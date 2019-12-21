Suspect in Polokwane arrested for possession of illicit cigarettes

A 39-year-old in Polokwane has been arrested after police recovered almost R1m worth of illicit cigarettes on Friday.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), a tip-off was sent to their Makhado visible policing unit about a person loading cigarettes into a black Toyota Corolla in the Makhado CBD.

"An observation operation was immediately conducted, supported by the rural safety stakeholders,” the police said.

A trace was then done on the vehicle and it was later tracked down and searched.

"During the search, boxes containing illicit cigarettes were found hidden inside the boot of the vehicle.

(Supplied)







"The suspect was arrested on the spot," the police said.

Investigations continued at the storage facility where about 3 712 cartons of illicit cigarettes were discovered.

(Supplied)





"The total value of the seized illicit cigarettes is approximately R935 572.48."



The suspect is to appear in the Louis Trichardt Magistrate's Court for the possession of illicit cigarettes.