 

Suspect in Polokwane arrested for possession of illicit cigarettes

2019-12-21 19:41

Azarrah Karrim

Photo: SAPS (supplied)

Photo: SAPS (supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A 39-year-old in Polokwane has been arrested after police recovered almost R1m worth of illicit cigarettes on Friday.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), a tip-off was sent to their Makhado visible policing unit about a person loading cigarettes into a black Toyota Corolla in the Makhado CBD.

"An observation operation was immediately conducted, supported by the rural safety stakeholders,” the police said.

A trace was then done on the vehicle and it was later tracked down and searched.

"During the search, boxes containing illicit cigarettes were found hidden inside the boot of the vehicle.

Photo: SAPS (supplied)

(Supplied)


"The suspect was arrested on the spot," the police said.

Investigations continued at the storage facility where about 3 712 cartons of illicit cigarettes were discovered.

Photo: SAPS (supplied)

(Supplied)


"The total value of the seized illicit cigarettes is approximately R935 572.48."

The suspect is to appear in the Louis Trichardt Magistrate's Court for the possession of illicit cigarettes. 
Read more on:    polokwane  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Four arrested for brutal murder of couple in Durban

34 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
WATCH | Wheelchair-bound dancer inspires the differently-abled through movement
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:42 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Somerset West 09:52 AM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
Friday's Powerball and Powerball Plus results 2019-12-20 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 