Suspect killed, 4 arrested following shootout after Mall of Africa jewellery store robbery

An armed robbery suspect was shot dead and four others arrested after a jewellery store heist at the Mall of Africa in Midrand on Wednesday, Gauteng police said.

According to police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo, the armed suspects shot at the police when they were intercepted in Marlboro, Johannesburg.

The officers returned fire, killing one.

"The police recovered a high calibre firearm and ammunition as well as Rolex, Breitling, Omega and TAG Heuer watches when they made the arrests."

The suspects face charges of business robbery, attempted murder, possession of suspected stolen property, reckless and negligent driving as well as being in possession of an unlicenced firearm and ammunition.

In an unrelated incident in Emndeni, Soweto, four suspects were arrested after their Toyota Avanza was stopped during Operation O Kae Molao, Masondo said.

He said two firearms were seized and the suspects faced charges of being in possession of unlicensed firearms.

"As we are intensifying our crime prevention operation, O Kae Molao, and criminals will be unable hide because the space is getting smaller and smaller. We are urging members of the community to isolate all criminals," said provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela.