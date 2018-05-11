 

Suspect killed during shootout with KZN police on N2

2018-05-11 16:11

Christina Pitt

(iStock)

A car chase on the N2 freeway in Shaka's Rock, near Durban, on Thursday ended in a shootout between police and three suspects, resulting in the death of one suspect.

The Durban Flying Squad received a tracking signal of a stolen vehicle and gave chase.

"A Kia workhorse cab, with three occupants, was tracked on the N2 north-bound. Police instructed the occupants to stop," police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala said.

"Suspects opened fire on police and police retaliated, fatally wounding one of the suspects on the Shaka’s Rock turn-off. Two other suspects were arrested."

Police recovered the stolen vehicle 40km away in the Greenwood Park area, as well as a pistol with two rounds of ammunition and a bolt cutter.

When police contacted the owner, he said that he had been asleep and was unaware that his car was even missing.

Acting provincial police commissioner Major General Bheki Langa commended officers on the arrest and the recovery of the firearm.

"The firearm will be sent for ballistic testing to ascertain if they were used in any other crimes. Attacks on police while conducting their duties cannot be tolerated and we will ensure that those criminals are prosecuted," he said.

The surviving suspects are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court soon.

