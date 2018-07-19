Suspect killed in shootout with guards after robbers attack unmarked security vehicle

A robbery suspect was shot and killed after a group of five men allegedly attacked a vehicle occupied by two security guards in Fort Klapperkop in Pretoria earlier in the week.

The group waited for a patrolling police vehicle to leave the vicinity before pouncing on the security guards' unmarked vehicle on Tuesday night.

"They reportedly broke one of the windows with an object and subsequently wounded one of the occupants in the upper body," police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela said.

"The guards responded by firing shots at the alleged attackers before apprehending one wounded suspect... [a] second suspect was found lying on the ground and later certified dead on the scene."

Mavimbela added that Sunnyside police and local security companies had beefed up surveillance in the area following a spate of robberies.

"Uniformed and plain-clothes officers in both marked and unmarked vehicles will continue to be deployed until the area is completely safe from criminal elements," he said.

The surviving suspect will appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Thursday on charges of malicious damage to property and attempted robbery.

Police are investigating the circumstances around the incident.



