Suspect killed, police officer wounded in Durban shootout

A suspect was killed and a police officer wounded during a shootout in Chesterville, Durban on Saturday, KwaZulu-Natal police said.

Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said the 35-year-old officer sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and has been taken to hospital for treatment.

She said the shootout occurred shortly after midnight.

"Police were conducting an operation in Chesterville, in the Cato Manor policing precinct, when they spotted four unknown males. Police approached them in Nkomo Road in order to conduct a search. [The] suspects fled and started shooting at the police and police returned fire," said Mbhele.

Mbhele said another suspect was arrested and two others escaped.

"The arrested suspect will be charged for attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearm as well as ammunition. He will appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court soon."

She said police recovered a pistol with 10 rounds of ammunition.

"The recovered firearm will be subjected for ballistic testing to ascertain if it was used in other crimes," Mbhele said.

