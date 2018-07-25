Man allegedly linked to 12 deaths in KZN taxi massacre appears in court

What To Read Next

Eleven people died after a minibus taxi was ambushed on the R74 in KwaZulu-Natal - an incident police believe to be related to taxi violence.

The bullet-riddled taxi following the attack. (Screengrab) (Sthembiso Mngoma)

Police have made a breakthrough, following this weekend's KwaZulu-Natal taxi shooting in Colenso and one man who is linked to the matter has appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court.

Twelve people affiliated to the Ivory Park taxi association died in the attack on Saturday.

The 35-year-old man made his first appearance before Magistrate Mahomed Motala on Wednesday.

Following a request from prosecutor Calvin Govender, Motala ruled that he could not be named while sensitive investigations continued.

The man has been charged with alleged illegal possession of 73 rounds of AK-47 ammunition. He was arrested on Tuesday.

He is expected to appear in court again on August 1.

National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole condemned the killings on Sunday and said he had implemented a 72-hour action plan to trace and arrest those responsible for the shooting.

Sitole announced that various specialised police units, including Crime Intelligence, the Hawks, detectives, the Special Task Force and other officials would take part in the investigation.

The acting provincial commissioner of KZN, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, and his management team would oversee the investigation into the murders.

The minibus taxi in question was travelling from a funeral at Ematimatolo back to Johannesburg on Saturday night, along the R74 road between Colenso and Weenen, when it was ambushed by a group of gunmen.