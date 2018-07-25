 

Man allegedly linked to 12 deaths in KZN taxi massacre appears in court

2018-07-25 13:26

Kaveel Singh

The bullet-riddled taxi following the attack. (Screengrab)

The bullet-riddled taxi following the attack. (Screengrab) (Sthembiso Mngoma)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

WATCH: Footage shows bullet-riddled minibus taxi in which 11 people were killed

2018-07-23 12:42

Eleven people died after a minibus taxi was ambushed on the R74 in KwaZulu-Natal - an incident police believe to be related to taxi violence. WATCH.WATCH

Police have made a breakthrough, following this weekend's KwaZulu-Natal taxi shooting in Colenso and one man who is linked to the matter has appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court.

Twelve people affiliated to the Ivory Park taxi association died in the attack on Saturday.

The 35-year-old man made his first appearance before Magistrate Mahomed Motala on Wednesday.

Following a request from prosecutor Calvin Govender, Motala ruled that he could not be named while sensitive investigations continued.

The man has been charged with alleged illegal possession of 73 rounds of AK-47 ammunition. He was arrested on Tuesday.

He is expected to appear in court again on August 1.

National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole condemned the killings on Sunday and said he had implemented a 72-hour action plan to trace and arrest those responsible for the shooting.

Sitole announced that various specialised police units, including Crime Intelligence, the Hawks, detectives, the Special Task Force and other officials would take part in the investigation.

The acting provincial commissioner of KZN, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, and his management team would oversee the investigation into the murders.

The minibus taxi in question was travelling from a funeral at Ematimatolo back to Johannesburg on Saturday night, along the R74 road between Colenso and Weenen, when it was ambushed by a group of gunmen.

Read more on:    durban  |  pietermaritzburg  |  taxi violence  |  shootings  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

NPA turns down representations by French arms deal company Thint in Zuma corruption case

2018-07-25 12:44

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Shoprite security guard shot at point-blank during store robbery
 

Trip to the beach turns deadly for beloved dog

After spending a few hours playing in the ocean, Chris started noticing that his dog was having stomach issues. Within a day or two the Labrador became unresponsive and was rushed to the veterinarian...

 

Paws

Tragedy for World's Ugliest Dog winner 2018
Hilarious doggo Snapchats that have us in stitches
How your dog can tell what you’re feeling
Share your 67 minutes with animals in need this Mandela Day
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, July 24 2018-07-24 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 