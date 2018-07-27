Suspect, police dog killed in KZN shootout

A man and a police dog were shot and killed on Friday after officers stopped a vehicle on the N3 near Market Road in Pietermaritzburg.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Tembeka Mbhele said police acted on information from crime intelligence and attempted to stop a suspicious Quantam taxi.

Mbhele said the vehicle had failed to stop and that there had been "an exchange of fire".

She said three men tried to escape and the police had let their dogs loose.

"One suspect and one police dog were shot dead," she said.

"Two other men were injured and arrested. They have been taken to hospital under police guard."

Mbhele could not say what the three men were wanted for and said it would make up part of the investigation.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics arrived on the scene and found the vehicle riddled with bullet holes.

"Three men were found lying in the centre median. Upon closer inspection, paramedics found that one man had sustained numerous gunshot wounds and was in a critical condition, while a second man had sustained a gunshot wound to his leg... [and] the third man was found with dog bite wounds to his arm and leg," he said.

The critically injured man’s vital signs then deteriorated and he was later declared dead.

