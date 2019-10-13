 

Suspect shot as KZN police intervene in stabbing and robbery

2019-10-13 17:57

Ntwaagae Seleka

(File, Son)

(File, Son)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A suspect was shot and injured during a confrontation with the police in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal, as police intervened when three men were allegedly robbing and stabbing a man on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said Umlazi police officers were conducting crime-prevention duties at Q Section, when they spotted the three men allegedly attacking another man along Umdlebe Road.

"Police confronted the suspects and came under attack. Police were able to overpower the men and the three suspects were placed under arrest.

"One of the suspects who was shot and injured during the confrontation, was taken to a local hospital where he remains under police guard," said Naicker.

He said the severely injured victim was also taken to hospital for medical attention.

"A vehicle which was used by the suspects was seized by police as it had no registration plates fitted. Charges of aggravated robbery and attempted murder are being investigated by Umlazi SAPS," Naicker said.

The suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

Read more on:    durban  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Off-duty JMPD officer among three patrons shot dead at Joburg tavern

2019-10-13 17:29

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Truck ploughs into at least 20 parked cars at KZN mall
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Gardens 18:56 PM
Road name: Kloof Nek Road Outbound

Outbound
Sea Point 18:55 PM
Road name: Beach Road Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
One Daily Lotto player hits the jackpot 2019-10-12 21:18 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 