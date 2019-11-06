 

Suspect terrorising students dies during shootout with cops

2019-11-06 07:47

Riaan Grobler

(iStock)

(iStock)

A suspect who robbed students of cellphones and laptops at the University of Zululand in KwaZulu-Natal was killed in a shootout with police in the early hours of Tuesday morning. 

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker, security guards saw two armed men entering a student accommodation at Nkonjane Reserve along the university boundary wall in KwaDlangezwa.

"They immediately contacted the police and a rapid reaction team responded to the report of a house robbery. It is alleged that armed men entered a cottage and held up the occupants at gunpoint. The robbers demanded cellphones and laptops from the students.

"When police officers arrived at the scene they could hear the students screaming for help inside the house," Naicker said. 

"As the suspects attempted to flee, they were confronted by police officers from the Mtunzini police station. There was an exchange of gunfire and one suspect was fatally wounded during the shootout."

READ: Armed robbers snatch laptops from youngsters receiving computer training at Cape Town facility

The deceased suspect, 28, was found in possession of a firearm with five rounds of ammunition, two cellphones, a laptop and a charger.

The stolen property was positively identified by the lawful owners. Charges of house robbery, attempted murder, possession of house-breaking implements, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition as well as an inquest is being investigated by police at Mtunzini.

Provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula praised Mtunzini police for the quick response and for coming to the aid of the innocent victims who were under the threat of ruthless thugs.

"I am pleased that our police officers were able to defend themselves when they came under attack and I am also relieved that the victims were not seriously injured during the robbery. We will not allow criminals to move freely in our communities and I am grateful that this robbery was reported to police immediately to enable our rapid response team to be deployed swiftly," he said. 

Read more on:    durban  |  crime
