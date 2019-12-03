 

Suspect to appear in court for allegedly killing his mother, sibling and injuring two others

2019-12-03 17:49

Ntwaagae Seleka

A house where a man killed his mother, sibling and left two other siblings hospitalised

A house where a man killed his mother, sibling and left two other siblings hospitalised (Ntwaagae Seleka)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A 22-year-old man is expected to appear in court after he allegedly stabbed his mother and sibling to death, as well as leaving two others hospitalised with stab wounds.

The man allegedly attempted to take his own life with a knife.

He is currently in hospital and is expected to appear in court next week.

The incident took place in Sebokeng Zone 13 on November 29.

Last week, neighbours described to News24 how they were awoken by screams coming from the house, where the suspect allegedly killed his 43-year-old mother and her four-year-old daughter. His nine-year-old daughter and 16-year-old brother are currently in hospital.

One neighbour claimed she saw the 16-year-old running from his home in the early hours screaming for help.

Police spokesperson Captain Teboho Lephoto said the suspect was expected to make his first appearance in the Sebokeng Magistrate's Court on December 10.

Lephoto added he faced two counts of murder and two of attempted murder. 

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | Putting the cuffs on an alleged serial rapist - the arrest of Willem Breytenbach

2019-12-03 16:59

Inside News24

 
/News
VIDEO | Watch the moment police arrested media exec Willem Breytenbach for sexual assault
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Mitchells Plain 19:01 PM
Road name: R300 Southbound

Southbound
Cape Town 19:00 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Monday's draw 2019-12-02 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 