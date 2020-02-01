Suspect wanted for raping and killing woman, 62, over insurance policy arrested

A suspect wanted for allegedly raping and killing a 62-year-old woman, allegedly at the instructions of the victim's daughters, has been arrested.

The suspect was on the run after he and the woman's two daughters conspired to kill her and later falsely claim her insurance payout.

The 36-year-old suspect was arrested on Saturday in Nelspruit.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said the suspect was arrested in the early hours of the morning hiding under a bridge in Nelspruit.

The suspect is expected to appear in court on Monday and will later join the two siblings in the dock.

It is alleged that on January 6, the woman was invited for a visit by her 30-year-old daughter.

"Without any hesitation, [the woman] agreed to visit her daughter. Unbeknown to her, the said visit was a well-orchestrated plan that would lead to her ultimate death.

"Information further indicated that her daughter organised her 41-year-old friend and two other male friends. They waited for her mother to arrive. When Dlamini eventually arrived at her daughter's place, she was allegedly kidnapped, assaulted, senselessly gang raped by two men, whilst her daughter and friend pinned her [down].

"When these suspects were done with their barbaric deeds, they later strangled [her] to death, wrapped her body with a blanket and then hid it in an outside toilet," said Hlathi.

Later that day, the woman's other 39-year-old daughter, who also knew about the incident, organised transport to remove the deceased woman's body and dumped it in the veld nearby.

Hlathi said the police's preliminary investigation has revealed the murder planned well in advance.

"It has since surfaced that in November 2019, an insurance policy was taken by [the victim's] daughter's friend wherein [her] name was in the centre of the policy and her unnatural death would imply that there would be a double cash payout,” Hlathi said.

The two daughters were ultimately arrested on January 29 and are expected back in court on February 5.

Hlathi said they have launched a manhunt for two other suspects who are still on the run.