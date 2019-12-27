 

Suspected abalone poacher bust by beachgoers at Clifton after swimming there from Robben Island

2019-12-27 20:18

Kaveel Singh

Diver arrested for allegedly poaching abalone (Supplied)

An alleged poacher who appears to have gone diving for abalone near Robben Island has been arrested on Clifton beach following a tip-off from the public, the City of Cape Town said on Friday.

Law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said the man was arrested on Thursday around 12:30 after they received reports of a diver in the water at 1st Beach, Clifton.

"[He] was suspected of being involved in poaching. The officers made their way down the steps towards the beach, when the diver, who had just exited the water, saw them and ran back into the water."

READ | Long swim to freedom for 24 suspected poachers busted on Robben Island

Dyason said members of the public helped nab him.

"He was quickly caught by bystanders and arrested. He was in possession of 42 abalone that were allegedly taken in the vicinity of Robben Island."

He said the man had been dropped at Robben Island by boat.

"But the boat never returned, so he swam all the way to Clifton with the abalone. Diving gear was also confiscated."

