 

Suspected drug dealer in hospital after jumping from a building while trying to flee cops

2019-11-01 20:07

Ntwaagae Seleka

Some of the drugs found by police in Durban.

Some of the drugs found by police in Durban. (Supplied, KZN SAPS)

A man is under police guard in a Durban hospital after trying to jump from the seventh floor of a building while trying to flee from the police on Friday morning.

He was found in possession of drugs worth hundreds of thousands of rand. 

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said a multidisciplinary operation, which was led by police officers from the provincial drug and firearm unit, was conducted in a building on Margaret Mncadi Avenue in the Durban CBD.

PICS | Special rescue for man who fell at least 7 floors in Durban CBD

"Police officers penetrated the building and an occupant attempted to flee from them by jumping from the seventh floor. He sustained severe injuries and was taken to hospital for medical attention," added Naicker.

The police seized 1.5kg of cocaine, rock cocaine and methcathonone which have a combined street value of more than R700 000.

Naicker said the 41-year-old suspect was expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on a charge of dealing in drugs as soon as he was released from hospital.

KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula said police officers remained committed to fighting the scourge of drug abuse in the province.

Jula added drug dealers would continue to feel the heat from the police.

Read more on:    durban  |  drugs  |  crime
