 

Suspected explosive device found in central Durban

2018-07-19 22:25

Jenna Etheridge

Another suspected explosive device has been found in Durban, this time at a Woolworths store in the CBD, the Hawks confirmed on Thursday.

Security guards made the discovery on Thursday morning and alerted police, said Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi.

The device was defused by the explosives unit.

The shop was declared safe after being searched.

He said they could not divulge more on the device as it might compromise their ongoing investigation.

The incident followed a bomb scare at La Lucia Mall on Thursday, he said.

Several suspicious devices have been found around Durban over the last while, particularly at large shopping centres. Devices were also found in a parking lot close to the Durban July recently.

