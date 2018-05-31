Suspected Hermanus serial rapist arrested

A suspected serial rapist, who allegedly attacked his victims at an old dumping site in Hermanus, has been apprehended, Western Cape police confirmed on Thursday.

The man, who previously had been released due to a lack of evidence, was rearrested last week after his DNA linked him to 11 rapes.

The suspect is believed to have prowled the Zwelihle area between September 2015 and March 2018.

Within six months of the first rape being reported, five cases with the same modus operandi had been handed over to the investigative unit.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said the victims said an unknown man in his mid to late 20s had approached them as they walked alone, and had forced them at knifepoint to walk to a deserted area, where they were robbed and raped.

"Most of the crime scenes were at an old dumping area known as The Mop. In most cases, the suspect had a balaclava or stocking over his face, which made identifying the suspect very difficult," Van Wyk said.

All the cases were linked with the same DNA.

Similar cases were reported during the following months.

Van Wyk said a man acting suspiciously was spotted by Hermanus police officers on patrol in the vicinity of The Mop on March 4 at about 00:30.

"He was found in possession of a balaclava, a stocking, a knife and a roll of toilet paper."

The 29-year-old man was arrested and held for most recent rape, which had occurred the night before.

"Due to a lack of evidence, he was subsequently released. Fortunately a buccal swab was taken from him and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory. On May 24, the DNA result linked the suspect to 11 cases."

The man was arrested the next day and appeared in the Hermanus Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The case was postponed until June 4.

He remains in custody.