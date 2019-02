Police are in search of three men who attempted to hijack a woman at a petrol station on Tuesday. Watch. WATCH

Two people suspected of being involved in a hijacking were arrested after a high-speed chase near Nyanga on Sunday, Western Cape police said.

Tactical Response Team members were patrolling the Siyahlala informal settlement in Browns Farm when they spotted a silver Opel Corsa that resembled a vehicle earlier reported as hijacked in the area, said Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

Someone had been shot in that hijacking, she said.

"They followed the vehicle and the driver started driving at a high speed. A chase ensued and the vehicle suddenly stopped and four men jumped out the vehicle and started to run in different directions.

"The driver came out of the vehicle with a firearm in his hand and started to shoot at the SAPS members. The members returned fire."

The driver, 30, fled while occasionally turning to fire at the police.

Rwexana said the officers continued with the chase but lost the man. He was later brought back to the scene by local police who found him in an injured state.

Officers also arrested a 19-year-old woman who was found sitting next to the vehicle.

The hijacking victim who was brought to the scene identified her as one of the suspects.

"Both suspects were arrested and the injured one... is under police guard in hospital. Once he has been charged he will appear in court for attempted murder and hijacking."