It must have been a hard day for a 19-year-old from Pretoria, who decided to take a nap after allegedly robbing a house in Muckleneuk.

Along with others, the teen allegedly entered the home of a 61-year-old university professor in Pretoria on Tuesday night through a door which had been left open for ventilation.

"One of the suspects, 19, who would have been mistaken for a homeless person, received a rude awakening when he was reportedly caught napping shortly after 01:00 in Justice Mohammed Street after his alleged accomplices had driven away and left him behind when they fled the scene after the robbery," police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela said.



Mavimbela said another man was nabbed near the Sunnyside Shoprite on Wednesday morning after he was found in possession of items believed to belong to the professor.

Mavimbela said a laptop, bank cards, R5 000 believed to have been withdrawn from the professor's bank account and bottles of whiskey were among the items recovered.



He said the men would appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court soon for house robbery and possession of suspected stolen property.

"The management of the SAPS (SA Police Service) in Sunnyside commends officers for bringing the suspects to book within a short space of time," he said.