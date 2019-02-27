Suspected swindler arrested after being on the run for almost 3 years

A Gauteng woman has praised Pretoria police for recently arresting a man who allegedly swindled her out of R15 000 in March 2016.

Sunnyside police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela said the 40-year-old man was tracked down and arrested on Monday in Randburg, Johannesburg.

"According to reports, the suspect had falsely placed an advert on a website suggesting that he was selling a motor vehicle R28 000. The woman contacted the suspect with an intention to buy the car. The two met in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, for the victim to view the car. The unsuspecting victim was reportedly persuaded to pay a deposit by the suspect because the car she wanted to buy was in demand.



"They agreed that the balance would be paid upon delivery of the car. The two later met again in Sunnyside when the suspect came to collect part of the down payment. However, the car was never delivered, in spite of numerous attempts by the victim to contact the suspect," said Mavimbela.

The woman then laid criminal charges at the Sunnyside police station.

