 

Suspected swindler arrested after being on the run for almost 3 years

2019-02-27 13:25

Ntwaagae Seleka

A Gauteng woman has praised Pretoria police for recently arresting a man who allegedly swindled her out of R15 000 in March 2016.

Sunnyside police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela said the 40-year-old man was tracked down and arrested on Monday in Randburg, Johannesburg.

"According to reports, the suspect had falsely placed an advert on a website suggesting that he was selling a motor vehicle R28 000. The woman contacted the suspect with an intention to buy the car. The two met in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, for the victim to view the car. The unsuspecting victim was reportedly persuaded to pay a deposit by the suspect because the car she wanted to buy was in demand.

"They agreed that the balance would be paid upon delivery of the car. The two later met again in Sunnyside when the suspect came to collect part of the down payment. However, the car was never delivered, in spite of numerous attempts by the victim to contact the suspect," said Mavimbela.

The woman then laid criminal charges at the Sunnyside police station.  

Email sent

Mavimbela said that, upon hearing news that the man had been arrested this week, the woman sent an email to the Sunnyside police station, commending them for their hard work in tracing down the suspect.

"It's been three years since I opened the case and couldn't believe hearing that the suspect is in police custody. This brought back hope in me, as I had given up on the case. I am more confident in the justice system of our country and want to commend Captain Masoding Motolla and team for good work and dedication," she wrote. 

Mavimbela said Sunnyside police were not ruling out the possibility of linking the suspect to other similar cases locally and across the province.

He urged people who sell goods on the internet to be cautious, warning that they are at risk of being potential victims and that they should always be vigilant.

"Scamsters target both buyers and sellers alike," he said.

The suspect has been charged with theft under false pretence and is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court soon.

