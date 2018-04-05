Suspected underworld kingpin’s arrival at police station makes officers ‘queasy’ – court hears

Suspected underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack, and some co-accused in his extortion case, have had a rough time with police while trying to be law-abiding citizens, the Cape Town Magistrate's Court heard on Thursday.



They have been trying to report to various police stations as part of their bail conditions, but have apparently been turned away and told they are not welcome, their lawyers explained.

Irfaan Parker, who represents Modack, said officers at Bothasig police station said they had no record of him needing to sign in.

"They tell him: 'We don't need you here, we don't want you here'," he told Magistrate Joe Magele.

"He has to travel with security, so he arrives with three or four security guards and everyone gets queasy."

They had resorted to getting affidavits signed to prove they were there.



'Friction'

Parker emphasised that Modack could not go to the police station because there was "friction" with the station commander.



Magele said Modack had to abide by the court order and continue trying.



Prosecutor Adiel Jansen said the mixed messages by officers were a "systemic issue" that plagued many cases. The lawyers should take it up with the police.



"Unfortunately it (the conditions) doesn't filter through to the relevant police station."

Another bail condition was that they had to report to the investigating officer if they travelled outside of the Western Cape, such as Modack's trip to Johannesburg next week for another case.



The court heard that some lawyers had apparently received no response when they informed the investigating officer about their clients' travel plans.



Jansen said he would take it up with the relevant prosecution official, who would then address it with the investigating officer.



Transferred

Modack is accused in the case along with Colin Booysen – the brother of alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome Booysen – Jacques Cronje, Ashley Fields and Carl Lakay. They face extortion charges relating to nightclub security.



In February they were granted bail.



Magele transferred their case on Thursday to the Cape Town Regional Court.



They are expected to appear on May 28 for trial.



The defence raised concerns that the State had not been entirely honest when it said the investigation was complete.



The team of lawyers had heard that certain phone records were still outstanding.



Jansen said his only instructions were to postpone the case for a regional court date. He could thus not comment on the status of the investigation.



Cronje was not present in court on Thursday because he appeared for another matter in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court.



Magele held over a warrant of arrest for Cronje until his first appearance in the Regional Court.