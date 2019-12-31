Suspects caught with a toy gun hiding inside roof of shop they robbed

Two suspects were caught after hiding inside the roof of a Pietermaritzburg store they had allegedly robbed earlier on Tuesday.



The two men, aged 27 and 38, had earlier forcefully entered the store as it opened its doors.

"At gunpoint, they demanded the shop keys and locked the employees inside the shop demanding cash," police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said.

"Witnesses alerted police officers who were in the vicinity as part of the safer festive season operation. They forced the door open in order to gain entry.

"The two suspects were found hiding inside the roof of the shop. They were found in possession of a toy gun as well as cash stolen during the robbery," Naicker said.

The police are investigating a case of business robbery.

The two are expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday.