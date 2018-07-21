Suspects escape after police find abalone worth R4.5m on Western Cape farm

Abalone worth R4.5m has been seized on a farm in
Philadelphia, Western Cape police said on Saturday.
Members of the Maitland Flying Squad made the bust after
following up on information received in a separate case, spokesperson
Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut said.
"The [Philadelphia] premises were searched which
resulted in the discovery of abalone valued at R4.5 million and equipment to process
abalone for export purposes. The suspects managed to evade arrest and are being
sought," he confirmed.
Ealier in the day, another haul was made in Brooklyn when
members of the police's K9 Unit acted on a tip-off of abalone being transported
to Cape Town.
"At about 10:30 they noticed a SUV vehicle reversing
into a garage of a residence in Diep Street. The members entered the garage and
found bags containing fresh shucked abalone in the vehicle," Traut said.
"They proceeded to search the residence and discovered
more bags of shucked abalone in a bedroom and also a chest freezer containing
the same. In total 8 266 units of shucked abalone were seized."
The contraband was yet to be weighed to determine its value,
although Traut said it is estimated to be a "substantial amount".
"R9 000 in cash and 12 cellphones were also seized.
Four suspects aged between29 to 42 were arrested and are due to appear in Cape
Town Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges relating to the Living Marine
Resources Act."
Three suspects are also expected in the Parow Magistrate's
Court on Monday after "a large quantity" of abalone was confiscated
from a house in Panorama.
Traut said members of the Flying Squad reacted to a tip-off
and searched a property in Rembrandt Street on Friday afternoon and found the
contraband.
"The value of the abalone is yet to be determined by
the Department of Agriculture Forestry and Fisheries." Three suspects -
two men aged 50 and 39 and a 36-year-old woman - were arrested.