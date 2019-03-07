 

Suspects in Sibusiso Khwinana murder identified – Gauteng premier

2019-03-07 10:16
Sibusiso Khwinana (DRUM)

Sibusiso Khwinana (DRUM)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Police have identified three suspects responsible for the murder of actor Sibusiso Khwinana and are currently tracking them down, Gauteng Premier David Makhura announced on Thursday.

Makhura and MEC for Community Safety, Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane, visited Khwinana's family at their family home in Soshanguve on Thursday morning and updated the family on the investigation.

Makhura told the family that suspects have been identified and that police are currently looking for them.

"The police are behind them, they are following on their heels," Makhura said.

Condolences

The premier also offered the family his condolences and said that Khwinana was an inspiration to all South African, especially the youth.

"He was a very talented young man."

REVIEW: Matwetwe

Makhura added that a special task team has been set up to work on the case and help the family find closure.

"The family can only heal when the perpetrators have been brought to book," he said.

"The family is going to be grieving for a very long time. What will make you feel better is justice, that his killers are brought to book."

READ: Condolences pour in for murdered 'Matwetwe' actor

Tussle for cellphone

The lead actor of Matwetwe was murdered last Friday after attending a screening of the movie at a cinema in Sterland Mall, Sunnyside, Tshwane.

According to police, Khwinana and his friend were accosted by the suspects who wanted to rob them of their possessions.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said it is believed that Khwinana was stabbed during a tussle for his cellphone with the suspects.

"The deceased was allegedly stabbed with a sharp object on the upper body. He was certified dead on the scene," Masondo said.

According to The Juice, the actor played the role of Lefa in the locally-produced comedy and shot to stardom after Matwetwe hit the big screen last month.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    david makhura  |  sibusiso khwinana  |  johannesburg  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Two construction workers killed as truck crashes into them during roadworks

2019-03-07 10:38

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | Justice Denied: 'Freedom or death' - the choices for a man wrongfully convicted of murder
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Sea Point 11:20 AM
Road name: Main Road

Cape Town 11:07 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Wednesday, 6 March Lottery draw 2019-03-06 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 