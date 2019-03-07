Suspects in Sibusiso Khwinana murder identified – Gauteng premier

Police have identified three suspects responsible for the murder of actor Sibusiso Khwinana and are currently tracking them down, Gauteng Premier David Makhura announced on Thursday.

Makhura and MEC for Community Safety, Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane, visited Khwinana's family at their family home in Soshanguve on Thursday morning and updated the family on the investigation.

Makhura told the family that suspects have been identified and that police are currently looking for them.

"The police are behind them, they are following on their heels," Makhura said.

Condolences

The premier also offered the family his condolences and said that Khwinana was an inspiration to all South African, especially the youth.

"He was a very talented young man."

Makhura added that a special task team has been set up to work on the case and help the family find closure.

"The family can only heal when the perpetrators have been brought to book," he said.

"The family is going to be grieving for a very long time. What will make you feel better is justice, that his killers are brought to book."

Tussle for cellphone



The lead actor of Matwetwe was murdered last Friday after attending a screening of the movie at a cinema in Sterland Mall, Sunnyside, Tshwane.

According to police, Khwinana and his friend were accosted by the suspects who wanted to rob them of their possessions.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said it is believed that Khwinana was stabbed during a tussle for his cellphone with the suspects.

"The deceased was allegedly stabbed with a sharp object on the upper body. He was certified dead on the scene," Masondo said.

According to The Juice, the actor played the role of Lefa in the locally-produced comedy and shot to stardom after Matwetwe hit the big screen last month.

