Suspicious device removed from store at Durban mall

The police’s explosive unit had to be called to the Gateway mall in Durban on Saturday after a suspicious device was found in a Woolworths store, KwaZulu-Natal police said.



Similar devices were found at the same retail chain, one in Gateway and one at the Pavilion Shopping Centre, earlier this week.



Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said the unit received a report of a suspicious device on Saturday morning and went to the scene.



"They found the device and it was taken away. It did not explode."

The device appeared to be a cell phone attached to a pipe, he said.

A case of contravening the Explosives Act was opened.

On Thursday, clothing caught fire at the same shop in Gateway and a similar device was found.

Zwane said they were investigating whether the device caused the fire.

Another device was found at the store's branch in the Pavilion.

Cases of arson were being investigated.

