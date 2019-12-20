 

Swedish woman drowns in Mossel Bay

2019-12-20 17:17

Azarrah Karrim

(iStock)

(iStock)

A 61-year-old woman from Sweden drowned in Oyster Bay near Mossel Bay in the southern Cape on Thursday.

The woman and her husband went for a swim in the ocean when they were swept out to sea by rip currents.

According to National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) station commander André Franser, a crew was alerted to reports of a drowning in progress.

Several emergency services also responded, including the Western Cape government health EMS, South African Police Service, Police Sea Borderline Control, St Blaze Rescuer and Vodacom Rescuer 4.

Franser said a search was conducted and her body was found.

He added a police inquest docket had since been opened.

"On behalf of the NSRI, police and emergency services involved in this operation, we would like to convey our condolences to the husband, family and friends of the deceased," Franser said.

nsri  |  george  |  drownings
/News
