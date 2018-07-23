Sword-wielding attacker and street racers keep Cape Town traffic police busy

From arresting a man attacking someone with a sword to taking 46 street racers' cars off the road, Cape Town's metro police had a busy weekend, said JP Smith, the City's member of the mayoral committee for safety on Monday.

Smith said patrolling officers "did a double take" when they spotted a man with a sword attack another on Old Klipfontein road as they patrolled in Nyanga, on the eastern side of the city, on Sunday.

The 21-year-old was apprehended and arrested for attempted murder and possession of a dangerous weapon.

His victim was taken to Gugulethu Day Hospital for treatment and the extent of his injuries was not known at the time of publishing.

In Eersterivier, metro police suspended the roadworthiness of 46 vehicles at an alleged street race on Sunday.

In these cases the vehicles' owners have to present their vehicles to be checked within a prescribed period or they lose their roadworthiness certificates.

Officers also had to swerve out of the way of a drunk driver who nearly hit their vehicle while they were on their way to a shooting scene in Scottsdene, Kraaifontein, also on Sunday.

The 63-year-old driver involved in the close shave was breathalysed and arrested after registering an over-the-limit reading.

"These incidents are far too commonplace, in spite of the risks that drunk drivers pose to themselves and others. I shudder to think what might have happened if our officers were not able to avoid that collision," said Smith.